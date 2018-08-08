PETS & ANIMALS

Venomous rattlesnake captured in South Jersey

A Snake Response Team captures a rattlesnake in Manchester Twp., NJ

MANCHESTER TWP., New Jersey (WABC) --
A resident of Manchester Township, New Jersey had quite a scare when she spotted a timber rattlesnake going under her car.

Officials from the NJDEP Venomous Snake Response Team said she kept an eye on it from a safe distance and called the DEP for help.

After seeing a photo of the snake, the coordinator dispatched a team to help.

The homeowner kept a close eye on the snake while waiting for the team, which arrived in the nick of time.

After following the snake around her yard for a bit, he was about a foot away from going under her shed when the team pulled into her driveway. If the snake had gotten under the shed, it would have made the job a lot harder if not impossible to retrieve.

They captured the rattlesnake quickly and removed it to a safe area not far from the capture, but away from homes.

Timber rattlesnakes are considered endangered in New Jersey, and if you see one, stay away but report it.
More information is available from the NJDEP.

Officials say there have been several confirmed sightings of timber rattlesnakes in the township in recent weeks probably because it's their mating season.

The snakes are generally passive but can attack if they feel threatened.

They're also poisonous.

If you get bitten by a rattlesnake, call 911.
Click here for more information about timber rattlesnakes.

