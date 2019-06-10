Pets & Animals

Video: Bear eats Twizzlers on top of wall at California home

By ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, California -- A bear spotted in Claremont, California appeared to be having a delightful time as it munched on some Twizzlers while perched casually on top of a home's wall.

The bear with a sweet tooth appeared to be in a chill mood, letting one leg dangle over the side of the stone wall as it dug in to the red Twizzlers bag.

It occasionally looked up at the neighbors filming the spectacle - and then returned to its sweet treat.

It is believed the bear eventually left the area on its own.

