SAN CLEMENTE, California --A great white shark estimated to be about 17 feet long was captured on video feasting on a dead whale a mile off San Clemente.
The great white, which might still be lurking off the Southern California coast, was seen biting on the 28-foot whale.
The video showed the shark swimming right next to a boat the belonged to Allwater Charters, as passengers looked on with awe.
The video also showed bite marks on the shark's head as it swam by the charter boat.
