PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Great white shark feasts on dead whale off California coast

EMBED </>More Videos

A great white shark estimated to be about 17 feet long was captured on video feasting on a dead small whale a mile off San Clemente.

ABC7.com staff
SAN CLEMENTE, California --
A great white shark estimated to be about 17 feet long was captured on video feasting on a dead whale a mile off San Clemente.

The great white, which might still be lurking off the Southern California coast, was seen biting on the 28-foot whale.

The video showed the shark swimming right next to a boat the belonged to Allwater Charters, as passengers looked on with awe.

The video also showed bite marks on the shark's head as it swam by the charter boat.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksshark attackwhalewild animalsmust-see videou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
SPCA warns residents to protect pets after coyote sightings
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Warning in Westchester after 3 people attacked by fox
Family reunited with dog missing more than a year
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Recording released of discussion between Trump and Cohen
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News