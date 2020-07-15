Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Sea turtles emerge from nests on Florida beaches

FORT MYERS, FL -- Sea turtles in Florida are emerging from their nests and heading to the ocean.

Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, which is one of the longest running sea turtle conservancy programs in the United States, released video showing some of their turtles emerging.

The group said it has around 500 loggerhead turtle nests every year.

WATCH: Drone video shows 64,000 endangered turtles near Great Barrier Reef
EMBED More News Videos



This year, due to social distancing restrictions, fewer humans have been on the beaches near the nests. The conservancy group says that is why they are seeing more turtles than ever emerge this year.

All of the group's nesting areas have grown from last year, including Fort Myers Beach, which grew the fastest--seeing 74 nests compared to just 26 last year.

For the first time ever, the group reports seeing leatherback sea turtles. They are the largest of the seven species of sea turtles, and they are endangered.

SEE ALSO: Record number of sea turtles rescued on Long Island due to climate change
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaturtleswild animalsanimal newsbaby animalsendangered species
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters clash with NYPD near City Hall; 3 officers hurt
Coronavirus Updates: Walmart to require masks, NY surpasses 25,000 deaths
Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially reopen July 20 in NYC
Tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury Manhattan condo
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
Show More
AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights
Mayor announces Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan
Violent West Side Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News