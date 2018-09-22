There is a warning for pet owners about some flea and tick products.The FDA says some treatments can potentially cause seizures and other neurological side effects.The drugs are in a class called Isoxazoline.They include the treatmeents Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica.The FDA says the drugs are safe to use for most animals, but it recommends pet owners talk to their veterinarian and review their pet's medical history.Although most dogs and cats haven't had neurologic adverse reactions, seizures may occur in animals without a prior history, the FDA said.Pet owners and veterinarians who have additional questions can contact AskCVM@fda.hhs.gov or call 240-402-7002.----------