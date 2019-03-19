NYPD officers corral wayward cow running on Bronx highway

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A wayward cow corralled by the NYPD on a Bronx highway is safe and will now live our her days in an animal sanctuary.Emergency Service Unit officers wrangled the cow off exit 6 of the Major Deegan Expressway around noon on Tuesday.Authorities said she was fine and healthy after her big adventure. She has since appropriately been named Major Deegan.After the dramatic rescue, Major Deegan was sent to Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue in Wantage Township, New Jersey."This is a good ending, a happy ending, so it's a good as it gets," said Mike Stura with Skylands sanctuary.It is unknown where the cow came from or how it got loose and ended up on the roadway.But her rescuers say there is more certainty when it comes to what her future holds."It's gonna have a great life, she's gonna be on 232 acres and have a nice life," Stura said.The investigation is ongoing.----------