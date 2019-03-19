Pets & Animals

NYPD officers corral wayward cow running on Bronx highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Emergency Service Unit officers wrangled the cow off exit 6 of the Major Deegan Expressway.

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A wayward cow corralled by the NYPD on a Bronx highway is safe and will now live our her days in an animal sanctuary.

Emergency Service Unit officers wrangled the cow off exit 6 of the Major Deegan Expressway around noon on Tuesday.

Authorities said she was fine and healthy after her big adventure. She has since appropriately been named Major Deegan.

After the dramatic rescue, Major Deegan was sent to Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue in Wantage Township, New Jersey.

"This is a good ending, a happy ending, so it's a good as it gets," said Mike Stura with Skylands sanctuary.

It is unknown where the cow came from or how it got loose and ended up on the roadway.

But her rescuers say there is more certainty when it comes to what her future holds.

"It's gonna have a great life, she's gonna be on 232 acres and have a nice life," Stura said.

The investigation is ongoing.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citybronxcow on the loosecowmajor deegan expressway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes through railing at NY park, plunges into water
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
Show More
Man who served 7 years for robbery found not guilty at retrial
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death
Karina Vetrano murder: Mom testifies in Chanel Lewis' retrial
Statue of Liberty climber gets probation, community service
More TOP STORIES News