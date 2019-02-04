PETS & ANIMALS

Wayward goose 'fowls' up subway service in Brooklyn

(MTA)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A goose was rescued from the subway tracks in Brooklyn after "fowling" up service to a couple subway lines on Monday afternoon.

The bird was spotted on the tracks at the Parkside Avenue Station, on the B and Q line, in Prospect Lefferts Gardens just before 1:30 p.m.

It waddled its way to the Church Avenue Station where police were able to grab the animal and take it to safety.

The MTA said it shut off power to the tracks until the bird was rescued.

New Yorkers were quick to "quack" some jokes on Twitter in response to the peculiar incident:


The incident forced southbound B and Q trains to run express from Prospect Park to Kings Highway.

