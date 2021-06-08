Pets & Animals

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns with 4 new breeds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back, and we're getting a sneak peek at the pooches that will be competing for Best in Show.

The show, which is presented by Purina Pro Plan, will be held at outside of the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown due to the pandemic.

Four new breeds -- Barbet, Belgian Laekenois, Biewer Terrier, and Dogo Argentino -- are making their debut at this year's show, but unfortunately, dog lovers won't get a chance to see them in person because of new restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Westminster Dog Show will take place June 11 to 13.

It will be the first time in over a century that Westminster's coveted best in show prize won't be awarded at Madison Square Garden, where thousands of dog lovers usually cheer on their favorite breeds and contestants.

Last year's show was held in mid-February 2020, about a month before virus shutdowns began.

The show usually also offers spectators a chance to interact with dogs and breeders when they're out of the ring, a highlight for many showgoers.

This time, fans can watch the final rounds from afar on television and online.

Preliminary rounds, including the agility competition's early stages, and an obedience competition will be streamed on Westminster's website.

The club says it's planning for the show to return to New York City next year.

