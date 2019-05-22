Woman grateful after FDNY rescues her dog from NYC apartment building fire

The fire started on the sixth floor of a building on Tudor City Place just 10:30 a.m.
FDNY firefighters from Ladder 2 rushed in to rescue the dog.
#FDNY members from #Ladder2 rescue a dog from a high-rise fire at 5 Tudor City Place in Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gPsD4o3Or7— FDNY (@FDNY) May 22, 2019
Fortunately no injuries were reported - human or canine.
The dog is OK and was reunited with a very grateful owner.
