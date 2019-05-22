Pets & Animals

Woman grateful after FDNY rescues her dog from NYC apartment building fire

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was overjoyed to thank the firefighters who saved her beloved dog from an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started on the sixth floor of a building on Tudor City Place just 10:30 a.m.

FDNY firefighters from Ladder 2 rushed in to rescue the dog.


Fortunately no injuries were reported - human or canine.

The dog is OK and was reunited with a very grateful owner.

