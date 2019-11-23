Pets & Animals

Woman left 3 dogs to die in empty New Jersey home: Police

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- A woman who allegedly abandoned three dogs that were found dead at a vacant New Jersey home this month is now charged with animal cruelty.

Ocean County prosecutors say Allissa DeStefano was responsible for caring for the dogs and had left them alone for an unspecified amount of time, but it's not clear if she owned the dogs.

A telephone number for the 29-year-old Toms River woman could not be located, and it wasn't known Friday if she's retained an attorney. She was arrested Thursday and released on a summons.

The animals were found Nov. 11 in a Lacey Township home. It's not clear how long they had been in the home before their bodies were discovered.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstoms riverocean countyanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimaldog
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
Show More
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
58 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into tree
Mall Melee: Chaos breaks out among 200 kids at NYC mall
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
More TOP STORIES News