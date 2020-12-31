Woman reunited with beloved dachshund Luca swiped from outside Manhattan deli

Luca, a 7-year-old red long-haired dachshund with black fringed ears, was taken from outside the Garden of Eden Market on Broadway between 107th and 108th streets on the Upper West Side around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 27.
Victoria de Grazia said her boyfriend was only in the store for a couple of minutes, but that was long enough for the man to steal her dog.
ALSO READ | Homeless man rushes into fire to save animals at Atlanta shelter
The incident was caught on surveillance camera, and authorities say someone recognized Luca from media reports and called police, telling them the dog was spotted on Villa Avenue in the Bronx.
When police arrived, the dog was there -- but no suspect or caller.
The dog was returned de Grazia, and police are still looking for the man who took him.
Thanks to the 24th Precinct @NYPDDetectives - Luca was reunited with his owner this evening. Thank you to the entire #UWS community for spreading the word. #bettertogether pic.twitter.com/MoZAVqhYhF— NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) December 31, 2020
The video showed the man bending down to pet the dog before untying its leash. He continued petting Luca, then looked around, picked up the dog, and walked away.
"Look at that, what a bum," de Grazia said. "He just picked him up and carried him away. Little Luca just looks around, and my heart drops."
MORE NEWS: New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip