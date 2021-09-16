COVID News: FDA withholds booster recommendation, outside panel to examine

The FDA has withheld a recommendation for a third Pfizer shot in a report released Wednesday.
Pfizer itself is calling for boosters saying immunity begins to wear off within 8-months of the second shot.
An outside panel is supposed to examine all the data on Friday.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Officials investigating 16 COVID cases linked to Electric Zoo music festival
The Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the Electric Zoo music festival over Labor Day weekend.
Sixteen people have been identified so far as part of the cluster. from the festival at Randall's Island.
In addition to the 16 people, another eight have been identified who were in attendance while potentially contagious.
6 COVID outbreaks reported after week of in-person classes in NJ
Six COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in New Jersey schools after about a week of in-person classes.
Two were reported in Atlantic County, and one was reported in Cumberland, Monmouth, Morris and Union counties each.
6 Saints coaches have positive COVID-19 tests, AP sources say
Six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The people said the entire Saints coaching staff had been vaccinated.
Broadway's back: 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among blockbuster musicals reopening today
NYC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold until September 22
A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily blocked New York City's vaccine mandate, but both sides are claiming victory after the ruling.
It came on the same day a federal judge upstate temporarily halted a vaccine mandate that applied to healthcare workers who sued over the right to a religious exemption.
The city's mandate is now on hold until the two sides can go to court on September 22, five days before the mandate is slated to take effect.
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
The United States has reached another grim milestone in its fight against the devastating COVID-19 pandemic: 1 in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation's first reported infection.
As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the US have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data. According to the US Census Bureau, the US population as of April 2020 was 331.4 million.
Masks now required at NY day care centers, state-regulated day programs
Citing recent data showing increased rates of pediatric COVID-19 cases, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that starting immediately, face masks will be required at all child care and day care centers in the state. Masks will also be required at all state-regulated residential and congregate day programs, including mental health facilities and substance abuse service facilities.
Preparing for boosters in NY
More than 8,000 providers are enrolled in New York's booster vaccination program, Gov. Hochul said Wednesday. 200 vaccination sites have been activated, with more coming online in anticipation of the federal government's September 20 start date. $65 million is being distributed for support. And basic EMTSs are being allowed to administer vaccines, adding more than 2,000 fully trained vaccinators back into the program. 50,000 basic EMTs are now eligible for training.
Pfizer new timelines for vaccine for kids
Pfizer's CEO said data on how the COVID vaccine works in young children should be submitted to the FDA by the end of this month or early October.
