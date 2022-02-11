COVID Omicron News: If approved, vaccines for kids under 5 could arrive by school break

States are rolling back mask mandates despite high community transmission rates in nearly 99% of the nation, with about half of eligible children still unvaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 could start arriving at pediatricians' offices as soon as February 21, if the FDA authorizes the formula next week.
The federal government is already prepping 10 million doses, making sure that, once the CDC signs off as well, shipments will be ready to go.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Thousands of NYC workers face termination over vaccine requirement
About 4,000 municipal workers - less than one-percent of New York City's workforce - face termination Friday after refusing to abide by a vaccine requirement. The mandate, established under the de Blasio administration, applies to employees hired after August 2, 2021, who were told to be vaccinated as a condition of employment and to unvaccinated police officers, correction officers, firefighters, and others who opted to forego city health benefits and are currently on leave because they're unvaccinated. A rally at City Hall is expected Friday.
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Royal officials say Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. A message on his official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was "deeply disappointed" not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.
The 73-year-old heir to the throne met dozens of people during Wednesday evening reception at London's British Museum. The heir to the throne had previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, when officials said he had mild symptoms. Britain's Press Association news agency reported that Charles recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but the monarch was not displaying any symptoms.
Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' surge during COVID
Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called "broken heart syndrome," a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women.
Teams of experts at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins have each been tracking a recent surge in cases, likely spiking substantially during the pandemic, they say. The data is still being gathered and long-term implications examined.
Denmark's queen and Spain's king test positive for virus
The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain both have tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, their respective royal houses announced Wednesday. Denmark's Queen Margrethe has mild COVID-19 symptoms and has isolated herself in the Copenhagen palace where she lives. The 82-year-old Margrethe tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening and canceled a vacation in Norway that was set to begin Wednesday, the royal house.
The announcement came weeks after Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne. Spain's royal household old says King Felipe VI was tested after he developed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19. It says his "overall health" is fine and he will remain in isolation for seven days
Police investigation into Downing Street parties gets closer to Boris Johnson
Over 50 people will be questioned in connection with parties held during lockdowns in Downing Street, police said, as the criminal investigation into the conduct of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff gathers pace.
The investigation into a number of events held in Downing Street by the prime minister's staff while the country was under lockdown conditions throughout 2020 has dominated the headlines in the British media in recent weeks. The Metropolitan Police are investigating eight gatherings, and they are currently examining over 500 documents and 300 images provided to them by a separate, internal investigation led by the civil servant Sue Gray.
Canada's prime minister defends COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm against an easing of the country's COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday in the face of mounting pressure from protesters using trucks to blockade the capital and U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit.
A growing number of Canadian provinces have moved to lift some of their precautions as the omicron surge levels off, but Trudeau defended the measures the federal government is responsible for, including the one that has angered many truck drivers: a rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it's used. Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
When am I contagious if infected with omicron? It's not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants - possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That's because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants - about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.
