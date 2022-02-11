Protest planned over NYC vaccine mandate terminations

The mandate, established under the de Blasio administration, applies to employees hired after August 2, 2021 who were told to be vaccinated as a condition of employment and to unvaccinated police officers, correction officers, firefighters and others who opted to forego city health benefits and are currently on leave because they're unvaccinated.
The mandate achieved a vaccination rate among municipal workers of more than 95%. A number of exceptions were approved in recent months.
Mayor Adams said some workers initially facing termination had submitted their proof of vaccination so the final number isn't yet clear.
Adams repeated Thursday that the stragglers aren't being fired but are "quitting" on the city.
A demonstration against the terminations, called The Ferry to Freedom Rally, with city workers gathering in all five boroughs and marching on City Hall, was set to get underway Friday morning.
Friday's developments come one day after the indoor mask mandate in New York State expired on Thursday.
Masks no longer have to be worn inside hotels, stores, pharmacies, officers and grocery stores as long as the local government and business says it's OK.
"We want to make sure that every business knows this is your prerogative and individuals who want to continue wearing masks, continue wearing masks," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
However masks are still required at a number of places statewide, including schools, public transportation, state health care settings, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
New York City will maintain its citywide mandates, Key to NYC, that require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, theaters, museums, gyms and arenas.
