Full FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 'imminent': Official

By Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Elizabeth Cohen, CNN
Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN on Friday -- but said no date has been mentioned.

A person familiar with the plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine "could be as early as Monday."

The New York Times reported Friday afternoon that the FDA was pushing to approve the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, according to people familiar with the agency's planning.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed under emergency use authorization from the FDA. Full approval is expected to open the door to more vaccine mandates and perhaps increase uptake by some people who are vaccine-hesitant.

