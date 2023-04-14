'Phantom of the Opera' celebrates last weekend on Broadway before closing

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams joined famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for a special honor at the Majestic Theatre.

Adams gifted Webber a key to New York City to honor his contribution to Broadway and the city.

"Since you unlocked our hearts, we want to give you this key to the greatest city on the globe, New York City, to hang up there with many of the great honors you receive, just thank you so much," Adams said.

"I felt very much a part of the community even though I am British, but I still feel this is the home of musicals and where I want to be, so I'd just like to say thank you, thank you, very, very much. It's something that means a great deal to me," Webber said.

The honor comes as Webber's iconic musical, "The Phantom of the Opera," prepares for its final weekend of shows.

"The Phantom of the Opera" is the longest-running show in Broadway history.

It debuted back in 1988. It won 7 Tony awards including "Best Musical."

The final show will take place Sunday at the Majestic Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the most successful composer in the history of musical theater.

He has been nominated for 23 competitive Tony Awards, winning six, as well as a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

He has also been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three.

With his 1996 Oscar and his 2018 Emmy Award, he became one of just 16 people to have achieved EGOT status.

He is also in the process of composing the anthem for the Coronation of King Charles III.

