NJ Gov. Phil Murphy publicly reacts to wife Tammy's Senate run

Anthony Johnson has more on Gov. Murphy's reaction to his wife's Senate campaign.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is publicly reacting to his wife's announcement that she'll be seeking a New Jersey Senate seat.

Murphy says his wife, Tammy, won't be riding his coattails in her race. The governor is already trying to line up Democrats behind his wife.

"I've never been around someone who works harder than she does," Murphy said. "She's going to go to every corner of this state and meet with anyone who will meet with her."

Tammy has already picked up a major endorsement from Democrats in Hudson County, Bob Menendez's home county.

Menendez is running for reelection despite a federal corruption indictment.

Democratic Congressman Andy Kim is also running.

