Governor Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now text him directly

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is asking New Jerseyans to text him their questions or comments directly.

He's doing it through a new platform called Community. In fact, he's the first governor in the nation to engage with residents in this manner.

President Joe Biden launched his own account with the message-based Community platform last summer.

Governor Murphy posted on X that people can text him their questions or comments to (732) 605-5455.

Community is an SMS marketing platform that connects businesses, brands, public figures, and more to their audiences at scale through a unique 10-digit phone number.

"My team and I were attracted to Community because it changes the way we engage with folks," Governor Murphy said. "Virtually every consumer uses text messaging. Why not use it to speak directly to residents, keep them updated on some of the great work we're doing, and at the same time provide them with another opportunity to tell us what's on their minds?"

The governor promised he would try to reply to as many of the messages as he could.

Community doesn't filter through algorithms, but rather delivers text messages directly to subscribers and doesn't share your information to advertisers, or sell user data.

