Victus Sports in King of Prussia makes bats for Bryce Harper, other stars playing in World Series

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -- The bats made for Bryce Harper and a number of Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all made by two baseball fanatics from the Philadelphia area.
Jared Smith and Ryan Engroff started Victus Sports in 2012, a passion project for two baseball players trying to stay involved with the game they love.
It started as a hobby and their passion led to a business that now produces bats for 25% of Major League Baseball.
That makes them the most-swung bat in the MLB.
