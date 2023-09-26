Swedish photographer Kent Almquist took a photo of a Hedy Page in 1975. Nearly 50 years later, the two reunite for the first time. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

A friendship born from a snapshot: Photographer reunites with subject of photo nearly 50 years later

A reunion nearly 50 years in the making was made on Long Island.

Swedish photographer Kent Almquist took a photo of a woman in 1980.

He posted that photo to Facebook recently and noted that he didn't know who the woman was but hoped to find her.

That woman was 94-year-old Hedy Page, a Holocaust survivor who painted New York City street scenes for many years.

Page, who is an artist, had been working on a painting of The Plaza Hotel at the time of the photo.

Last year, Almqvist and Page finally met, prompting a picture-perfect reunion.

"It's been over 40 years since I took that picture," said Almqvist to Page as they reconnected.

Now, they chat about life and art, while also reminiscing about what brought them together.

"I took one shot," said Almqvist to Eyewitness News. "We were standing and we walked away."

"That was an amazing photograph," said an exuberant Page. "I said to him, 'How do you know to capture the moment?' When I got to know him, I realized that's what great photographers do, they sense the moment."

Almqvist still takes photos, while painting continues to be a passion for Page.

A special friendship born from a snapshot.

