PHOTOS: A look inside and outside Notre Dame Cathedral during fire

An Associated Press reporter entered the cathedral late Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting Notre Dame, getting a glimpse of the immense damage the blaze caused.
Notre Dame Cathedral: Before and during the fire
No lights were on, but the simmering red hole from the fallen spire provided illumination. Streams of sparks rained from the gap onto the floor where the church choir usually stands during services.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said earlier that most artworks and religious relics were removed from Notre Dame as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
France's culture minister posted photos on social media of people loading art onto trucks.
TIMELINE: Notre Dame fire captured in social media videos