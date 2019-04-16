PHOTOS: A look inside and outside Notre Dame Cathedral during fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5251674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Notre Dame Cathedral: Before and during the fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5251718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media (1 of 5) It started five minutes after closing time. Shortly thereafter, thick smoke and flames were leaping off Notre Dame Cathedral into the Paris sky and it was all captured in real-time on social media.

PARIS -- A hole left by Notre Dame's fallen spire is still burning and sparks are spilling down from the cathedral's vaulted ceilings more than five hours a fire broke out near the top of the Gothic landmark in Paris.An Associated Press reporter entered the cathedral late Monday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting Notre Dame, getting a glimpse of the immense damage the blaze caused.No lights were on, but the simmering red hole from the fallen spire provided illumination. Streams of sparks rained from the gap onto the floor where the church choir usually stands during services.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said earlier that most artworks and religious relics were removed from Notre Dame as firefighters worked to control the blaze.France's culture minister posted photos on social media of people loading art onto trucks.