Long Island town celebrates National Pickleball Day by unveiling six new courts in Islip

Islip, Long Island, New York is celebrating National Pickleball Day by unveiling six new courts.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- It's National Pickleball Day and one town on Long Island is opening more places to play the fast-growing sport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for six new courts or pickledomes on Broadway Avenue in Sayville, New York.

This brings Town of Islip's total number of courts to 11.

Officials say Islip will soon have more pickleball courts than any other town on Long Island.

They say they want to people engaged in the community, especially as it recovers from the pandemic.

"Don't be a couch potato. Whether you're a 20-year-old or beyond, get out, and keep moving with the rest of us," said Angie Carpenter, Town Supervisor of Islip.

Town officials didn't forget about people who like to play tennis. They opened four new tennis courts.

Islip officials say lessons will be offered at the new pickleball courts next year.

