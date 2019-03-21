Crime & Safety

Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc expected to plead guilty in New York

Derick Waller reports from outside the courthouse in Manhattan.


NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Florida man charged with sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump is expected to plead guilty today.

A notice entered in the case file of Cesar Sayoc, 56, shows a plea hearing scheduled for today in Manhattan.

It was not known which charge or charges the plea would involve.

Sayoc was set to go to trial in July on charges that he sent 16 improvised explosive devices through the U.S. mail to victims across the country. None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured in the pipe bomb scare.

Authorities say he targeted numerous Democrats, critics of the Republican president and CNN, heightening tensions before midterm elections.

Sayoc was indicted in November on 30 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and interstate transport of explosives.

He was arrested outside a South Florida auto parts store. Authorities say he was living in a van covered with stickers of Trump and showing images of some of the president's opponents with red crosshairs over their faces. He had worked as a former pizza deliveryman.

Other evidence includes online searches Sayoc did on his laptop and cellphone for addresses and photos of some of his intended targets, which included former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Packages were also mailed to CNN in New York and Atlanta which triggered evacuations.

Investigators say his fingerprints and DNA were found on some of the bombs.

The hearing is set for 4 p.m. Depending on what happens in court, his trial set for July may no longer be necessary.

If convicted he could go to prison for the rest of his life.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

