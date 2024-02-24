Piscataway High School in New Jersey to hold ceramics fundraiser for Feeding Middlesex County

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Piscataway High School in New Jersey is holding a special fundraiser on Saturday.

Art students and staff created beautiful ceramic mugs that can be purchased for $10 and then filled with coffee, tea or hot chocolate to go with baked goods and artwork that will also be sold.

The fundraiser is appropriately called "Empty Cups."

It was organized by PHS art teacher Mary Wartenburg, who enlisted her students' help in designing, firing, and painting the beautiful ceramic mugs.

She appeared on Eyewitness News Extra Time with one of her students, senior Lam Duong.

All proceeds will benefit Feeding Middlesex County, which supports more than 150 food pantries in all communities in the county.

Anyone who can't attend the event but wants to buy a mug can email Wartenburg at mwartenburg@pway.org.

