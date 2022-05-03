Pets & Animals

8-week-old pit bull puppy found severely abused in Paterson

By Eyewitness News
8-week-old pit bull puppy found abused in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Animal rescue organizations in New Jersey are trying to find out who abused an 8-week-old pit bull puppy.

Some of the images may be upsetting.


At just 8 pounds, Peanut was found on the streets of Paterson suffering head trauma that left his gums torn off and jaw broken in multiple places on April 29.

Peanut was immediately hospitalized in a joint effort The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) and Jersey Pits Rescue.

After being rushed to the hospital and receiving urgent supportive care including fluids, antibiotics and pain medication, doctors determined that Peanut's mandible was fractured in several places from a trauma related injury.

He was extremely uncomfortable, lethargic and struggling to eat.

Based on his bloodwork, doctors believe he may have been suffering for some time.

Peanut was showing signs of infection and running a fever, and was rushed in for immediate surgery.

Peanut's surgery was a success, despite multiple, old fractures in his jaw.


He now has a wire and tape muzzle to stabilize his tiny jaw as it heals.

RBARI's Executive Director, Megan Brinster shares, "We can't imagine how confused our brave little Peanut is, but we are glad he can get the medical care and comfort that he so desperately needed."

Peanut is having a hard time eating, so he remains hospitalized.

Once released into a medical foster, Peanut will be eating gruel and need weekly rechecks for at least a month.

He will be on antibiotics for some time due to the severity of his infection.

His jaw may not completely heal normally, but doctors do anticipate Peanut to have a successful recovery.




Rescuers don't know where Peanut came from, or why he was brutally injured then abandoned on the streets, but they are committed to his care and recovery - and to finding out who did this to him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact adoptlove@rbari.org. To make a donation towards Peanut's medical care, please visit rbari.org.

