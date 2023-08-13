Displaced New Jersey residents sleep on cots at Plainfield High School

Many residents who were displaced in Plainfield were forced to sleep on cots in the gym of Plainfield High School. Anthony Carlo has the latest.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many residents who were displaced in Plainfield were forced to sleep on cots in the gym of Plainfield High School. This comes after they were given 24 hours' notice to leave their homes in unsafe conditions.

It has been a struggle for Vivian Rodriguez and her family. They are among 61 displaced families seeking food and toiletries at Plainfield High School.

"When we saw the fireman closing the building it was sad, my mom started crying because they kicked us out," said Rodriguez.

The high school, with the help of state services, provided dire assistance to 298 tenants who were abruptly uprooted when the Plainfield buildings they lived in for years were condemned this past week because of hazardous conditions.

"It's not easy for me right now, but my family and everything is ok - the rest may take time and maybe be ok again," said Ricardo Perez.

Families have been staying at Plainfield High School until they are transferred to area hotels or permanent housing.

Perez and his five kids left behind their home at 501 West 7th Street - now crammed in with his brother. None of it is ideal.

"My brother gives me a room right now but I look for maybe apartment and we'll see," Perez said.

Hotel vouchers for some of the displaced expired Sunday - and others on Tuesday. The Plainfield School District will continue to help as long as they can.

The District says that starting on Monday, the Performing Arts Center will be available for emergency shelter if vouchers expire until tenants are relocated to hotels again.

