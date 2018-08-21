A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing after two tires were blown during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.An airport source said the pilot took off around 10:50 a.m. after the jet's two front tires were blown. The pilot realized what happened and began circling the airport.Sources said 16 people are on board. The aircraft is a Gulfstream IV, a jet flown mainly for private and business use.The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.The plane was expected to land at Teterboro around 12:20 p.m., but it was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------