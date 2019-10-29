Multiple homes on fire after plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are reports of multiples homes on fire after a plane crashed into a house in a neighborhood in Colonia.

Officials say a Cessna 414 crashed into a home at 11 a.m. on Berkley and Princeton avenues.

The number of people on the plane and their conditions are not yet known.

The FAA is heading to the scene to investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and will determine probable cause of the accident

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodbridgemiddlesexfireplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen suspect turns self in for NYC girl's shooting
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
Burglars haul away ATM from store in NYC burglary spree
Keep the umbrella handy!
3 NJ firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
Subway repairs continue, new plan for F-train 7 years after Sandy
$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized from Florida port
Show More
67-year-old gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'
Walgreens to close half of in-store clinics, open Jenny Craig sites
Truck fleeing accident hits and kills pedestrian on Long Island
LIVE | Delta opens new concourse at LaGuardia Airport
Teens wanted in brutal assault of 79-year-old man outside library
More TOP STORIES News