Multiple homes on fire after plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are reports of multiples homes on fire after a plane crashed into a house in a neighborhood in Colonia.Officials say a Cessna 414 crashed into a home at 11 a.m. on Berkley and Princeton avenues.The number of people on the plane and their conditions are not yet known.The FAA is heading to the scene to investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and will determine probable cause of the accidentFew other details were released.----------