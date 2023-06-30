'High tick population' forces delay of Pleasure Beach opening in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The scheduled Fourth of July opening of Pleasure Beach in Bridgeport, Connecticut has been postponed due to a high tick population.

Mayor Ganim and the Department of Public Facilities announced the beach won't be opened to the public until July 8th.

Plans are currently in place to conduct four tick repellent applications, beginning Friday to remedy the situation.

The maintenance is slated to continue through the summer season.

