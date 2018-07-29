Police: 200 lbs. of pot worth $1M-plus found in pickup truck in Hudson Valley

(New York State Police photo)

MONTGOMERY, New York (WABC) --
Two men are under arrest after New York State Police say they pulled over a pickup truck in the Hudson Valley and discovered over $1 million worth of marijuana inside.

On Friday, police executed a vehicle and traffic stop on the rental vehicle on State Route 208 in the Orange County town of Montgomery.

They searched the vehicle after detecting a strong odor of marijuana.

Inside a large wooden container in the bed of the pickup truck, police say they found over 204 pounds of high-grade marijuana in dozens of plastic bags.

35-year-old Danny Aguayo of Stamford, Connecticut and 69-year-old Anthony Donofrio of New Rochelle were charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Both were being held Sunday in the Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

