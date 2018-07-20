Police: 11-year-old girl crashes mother's car in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say an 11-year-old girl learning to drive crashed into a parked car in Brooklyn on Friday.

The girl was being instructed by her mother's boyfriend when she crashed her mother's 2004 Acura in the 100 block of Bethel Loop just before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say no one was in the 2011 GMC at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

The mother said she thought they would be driving around a parking lot in Starrett City.

ACS was notified but charges are not expected to be filed.

