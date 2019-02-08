Police: 4 suspects sought after 19-year-old man fatally shot in back on Bronx street

WOODSTOCK, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Bronx after they say a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back.

The shooting was reported on Tinton and Westchester avenues just before 2 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times by four males that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the shooting happened near a school but the Department of Education said it had nothing to do with the school and no lock down was put in place.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

