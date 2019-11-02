Police: 5 women attack cab driver with chemical spray in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for five women in their 20s wanted for apparently attacking a cab driver with chemical spray and then robbing him in Brooklyn.
Police said the 47-year old male cab driver was dropping off the group near Atlantic Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue in Bed-Stuy around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.
The women apparently attacked the cab driver by spraying him in the eyes with an unknown chemical substance and then stole approximately $200 cash from the vehicle before fleeing, police said.
The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center and is stable.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
