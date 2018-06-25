TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in the vicious murder of a teen at a Bronx bodega, officials report.
Kevin Alvarez, 19, has been charged with second degree murder and gang assault. Police say there are other suspects still out there.
Witnesses told police there had been a fight in front of the bodega on East 183rd and Bathgate Avenue in Tremont late Tuesday night that resulted in Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz, 15, getting slashed in the neck with a machete. Lesandro ran to St. Barnabas hospital just a block away, but police say he ended up collapsing on the sidewalk.
Investigators believe the killing was a case of mistaken identity death an that the teen was not the intended target.
"They have to make sure when they kill someone they have the right person," said Lesandro's mother, Leandra Feliz.
Leandra was greeted by a city crying for her outside the bodega where it all happened.
"I came here to give (you) a hug because I know the pain," said one neighbor.
The pain is shared by more than just the Feliz family.
On Sunday night, police picked up persons of interest in Paterson, New Jersey, the Bronx and even the Dominican Republic to lead them to this arrest. Some of them are believed to have been at the bodega, or participated in some way in the gory assault.
"We feel proud of the justice. They are doing a really good job, and we deeply appreciate it," said Lesandro's brother, Manny Ortiz.
The NYPD stresses there are more suspects in the killing, and the public is urged to continue to provide information.
Police say they received a 'torrent of tips,' - so many they had to add extra staff to man the Crimestoppers tip line.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1800-577-TIPS
