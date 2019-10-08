Police arrest man accused of hitting elderly woman with golf club, robbing her in NJ

By Eyewitness News
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say they have arrested a man wanted for hitting an elderly woman with a golf club and robbing her.

David Steen, 51, was captured without incident by the New Jersey State Police on a motor vehicle stop in Burlington County Monday morning, authorities said. The stop was for a motor vehicle violation unrelated to the arrest warrant.

Steen was wanted in connection with an incident Sept. 23 at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township.

Authorities said he hit an 87-year-old woman on the head with a golf club while she was using a recreational area, then took personal items from her and fled the scene.

The woman sustained moderate head injuries but was able to get to her car and seek medical attention. She provided police with a detailed description of her assailant and his vehicle.

Steen, of Marlton, was remanded to the Ocean County Jail. Police say he will face multiple charges, including robbery, assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

