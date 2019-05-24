Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on NYC subway

BOWLING GREEN, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested a man for pulling the emergency brake on the subway.Investigators say they identified the suspect quickly after the video was released. He apparently has a history of charges for subway related crimes.The NYPD says Isaiah Thompson, 23, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, is the man seen on surveillance video on the back of a subway car.He is charged in the Tuesday incident where they say he used a key to access a cabin in the rear of the train, pulling the emergency brake and then escaping into the tunnels.Investigators say he then got off and pulled the brakes on two other trains.While they've only charged Thompson with one incident, the NYPD says 40 trains have been stopped by someone accessing and pulling the emergency brake. That set off a chain reaction impacting more than 700 trains since February."This is life or death stuff involving really complicated dangerous machinery that could endanger the lives of transit workers just doing their jobs and our customers, it's serious." MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said.It's had been happening mainly on the 2 and 5 lines."It poses a danger and a risk to people anytime that you are disrupting," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. "So we will investigate it accordingly and we will take it from there.""My partner said he went toward the back of the train and saw that the cord was pulled and the safety chains were off, basically stating that someone jumped out of the train," said Enrique Gonzalez, an MTA subway motorman.Police have also charged Thompson with public lewdness, saying he exposed himself to passengers on the platformHe is due to face a judge on Friday.----------