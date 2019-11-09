Bicyclist fatally struck by driver who left scene in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in East Harlem early Saturday.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. at East 125th Street and First Avenue.The 25-year-old bicyclist was found in the middle of an intersection and rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Investigators determined a Kenworth dump truck traveling southbound on First Avenue made an illegal left turn onto East 125th Street attempting to enter the Willis Avenue Bridge and struck the bicyclist traveling southbound on a bike path coming off the bridge.The truck kept on going and was last seen heading north on the Willis Avenue Bridge. It is not yet clear whether the driver realized that someone had been hit.Police are reviewing video of the crash. So far there have been no arrests.The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------