Police: Burglar kicks hole in wall of Queens apartment

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for a burglary suspect who kicked a hole through a wall of a neighboring apartment to break into a home in Queens.
The victims are talking about it exclusively to Eyewitness News.
The break-in happened inside a residential building in the vicinity of Woodbine Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.
It's been patched up now, but pictures showed the gaping hole in Meghan Eblacker's wall, big enough for a man to crawl through and ransack the place.
"I just felt so violated and like immediately kind of gross, it was not a good feeling," she said.
"They went through everybody's room individually, everyone's clothing was torn apart, all of our laptops were missing, cameras were gone," said Meghan's roommate Liz Pascarella.
Meghan and Liz are still getting over the shock after cops say the suspect climbed their stoop, nonchalantly looking for a place to park his bright yellow bike, then broke into a basement door.
He let himself into a vacant apartment, just to be able to tunnel his way into the occupied unit next door, all at 9:30 in the morning on Thursday when Meghan, Liz and two other roommates were away at work.
"We've talked to people, no one heard anything," said Meghan.
"It's really uncomfortable," said Liz. "We always lock our doors, we have our windows bolted shut, I mean everything all the time is taken care of but they found a way around it."
Every one of their belongings was strewn everywhere.
"I'm just grateful no one was home, it could have been a lot scarier," said Meghan.
Exclusive pics after burglar broke into a vacant apartment in #Ridgewood, kicked hole in wall to access an occupied one. Ransacked bedrooms, stole laptops. @NYPD104Pct searching for him now. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/nkShYfhofi— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) February 28, 2018
The NYPD describes the suspect as a light-skinned male; last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black hooded sweater, a gray hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and he had a black duffel bag on his back. The individual traveled with a yellow bicycle.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts