Suspect allegedly strikes officer, leads police on chase through New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect led police on a chase after he allegedly struck a police officer in New Jersey.

The officer was allegedly struck on Skyline Drive in Ringwood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect, who appeared to be a young woman, led officers on a chase on I-287.

A suspect led police on a chase after he allegedly struck a police officer in Mahwah.



The suspect was eventually stopped in the northbound lanes, near the New York State line, and taken into custody in Mahwah.

A woman could be seen standing on the side of the interstate in handcuffs at the scene.

The Ringwood police officer who was struck is expected to recover.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

