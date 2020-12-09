Suspect allegedly strikes officer, leads police on chase through New Jersey

The officer was allegedly struck on Skyline Drive in Ringwood early Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspect, who appeared to be a young woman, led officers on a chase on I-287.
The suspect was eventually stopped in the northbound lanes, near the New York State line, and taken into custody in Mahwah.
A woman could be seen standing on the side of the interstate in handcuffs at the scene.
The Ringwood police officer who was struck is expected to recover.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
