A Wisconsin congressional candidate was arrested and charged with ripping off a jewelry store in Manhattan.Juliet Germanotta flew to New York City to face a charge of third degree larceny.Investigators say Germanotta bought an emerald and diamond ring on eBay from a jeweler from Manhattan's Diamond District - it was worth $4,800. Then she returned a fake ring for a full refund.She then allegedly sold the real ring to another person who realized it was stolen while having it appraised.Germanotta is a Democrat who is running to unseat Republican Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind.----------