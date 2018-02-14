Police: Congressional candidate ripped off Midtown jewelry store

Bill Ritter has more on a congressional candidate who was charged with ripping off a New York City jeweler.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Wisconsin congressional candidate was arrested and charged with ripping off a jewelry store in Manhattan.

Juliet Germanotta flew to New York City to face a charge of third degree larceny.

Investigators say Germanotta bought an emerald and diamond ring on eBay from a jeweler from Manhattan's Diamond District - it was worth $4,800. Then she returned a fake ring for a full refund.

She then allegedly sold the real ring to another person who realized it was stolen while having it appraised.

Germanotta is a Democrat who is running to unseat Republican Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind.

