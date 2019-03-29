Police: Man posing as rideshare driver charged with sexually assaulting woman in CT

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have taken a man into custody who they say posed as a rideshare driver to sexually assault women.Authorities in Greenwich extradited 27-year-old Henrry Revolorio-DePaz from Kansas after they say DNA evidence linked him to an incident last December where he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman during a ride.In that incident, the victim reported that she was at a bar in Stamford when she requested a ride home through a ride sharing app.She entered a vehicle she thought was the requested ride, but it was not the driver requested by the app and before she could leave, the suspect sexually assaulted her, police say.After she reported the assault to police, an investigation began that ultimately identified the suspect and it was learned that police in Stamford had an arrest warrant out for him for a similar incident.Revolorio-DePaz faces sexual assault and kidnapping charges.Authorities fear that there may be more victims.Anyone that believes they were the victim of a sexual assault can contact the Special Victims Section at 203-622-8030.----------