Driver wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape, police say

Police say the suspect may be a livery driver.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say they are searching for a man in the attempted rape of a Brooklyn woman.

It happened on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills on August 6th. Police say the woman believed the man was a livery driver.

Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, police say the driver stopped behind a fast food restaurant, pulled out a gun and began to beat the woman.

Investigators say the attacker then tried to rape the woman, but she fought him off.

He apparently got back into the driver seat, took her to an unknown location, and forced her out of the vehicle.

She was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was treated and released.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her face and torso.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his 20's, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

