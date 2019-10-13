Police: Employee shoots man trying to rob grocery store in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a grocery store employee shot a man who was trying to rob the store in the Bronx early Sunday.Police received a 911 call at about 1 a.m. for an attempted robbery at the store on East 194th Street in Fordham Manor.When officers arrived, the 36-year-old employee told them he had pulled out his gun and shot the suspect in the chest.The 26-year-old suspect tried to flee but collapsed a block away, and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition.He has been placed under arrest with charges pending.The store employee has not been charged at this time. Police say he showed them a concealed carry permit for the weapon.----------