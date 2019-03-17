Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks in Riverhead

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police arrested a father in Suffolk County after they say his child wandered onto train tracks in Riverhead.Police charged 48-year-old Celio Monroy with endangering the welfare of a child.Officers found the toddler on the LIRR tracks near Maple Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday after being notified by a passing motorist.They say Monroy was home when his child walked out of the house.Police say the toddler wasn't injured and was turned over to the custody of the mother..----------