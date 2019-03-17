Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks in Riverhead

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police arrested a father in Suffolk County after they say his child wandered onto train tracks in Riverhead.
Police charged 48-year-old Celio Monroy with endangering the welfare of a child.
Officers found the toddler on the LIRR tracks near Maple Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday after being notified by a passing motorist.
They say Monroy was home when his child walked out of the house.
Police say the toddler wasn't injured and was turned over to the custody of the mother..
