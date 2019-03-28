Police hunt for gang members in Brooklyn murder likened to Junior Guzman attack

WANTED FOR MURDER: multiple subjects wanted for this brutal & brazen gang murder which left a young man dead in the East NY section of Brooklyn on March 19, 5:15pm. If you know any of these individuals or have info, call CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ATkl7CCZAM — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video of a group of 10 suspects wanted in a gang murder in Brooklyn that authorities are comparing to the #JusticeForJunior case that sparked nationwide outrage.Police describe the fatal shooting, which happened on Elton Street in East New York on March 19, as random and unprovoked, and they likened it to the deadly attack on Lesandro "Junior" Guzman.The 21-year-old, identified as Tyquan Eversley, was fatally shot after being chased down by the group, and through numerous surveillance videos, detectives were able to track the chasing of the victim down streets and through backyards.Eventually, he jumped over a fence and landed on another fence, where he became stuck in barbed wire.While he was trapped, one person threw a large rock at him before another shot him multiple times.There are presently no arrests, and the NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).