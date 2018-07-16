MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --Police have released new surveillance images of the men wanted in a terrifying Bronx home invasion in which a man was robbed at gunpoint.
Officials say three suspects busted through the locked apartment door of a 27-year-old man in the Mount Hope section on June 30.
The suspects then proceeded to strike the victim with a firearm and tie him up before getting away with nearly $8,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and other valuables, according to police.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
The first suspect is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years-old, approximately 5'6", 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black/red Chicago Bulls hat.
The second suspect is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years-old, approximately 6'0", 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt, black shorts, black shoes, a green/red multi-colored hat and a black backpack.
The third suspect is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years-old, approximately 5'10' and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants, dark boots, a yellow construction hat and was last seen carrying a white plastic bag.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
