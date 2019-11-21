Police identify woman whose body was found in Hudson River

Police created a composite sketch of the woman and provided photos of jewelry she was wearing at the time of her death.

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say they have identified a woman whose body was found in the Hudson River.

The woman was found floating in the river on Oct. 1 near Hoboken.

Detectives have identified her as 62-year-old Debra King of the Bronx, who was reported missing on Sept. 23.

New Jersey State Police had created a composite sketch of the woman.

After seeing the sketch, members of the NYPD contacted detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, and the identification was made.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

Law enforcement sources say King was reportedly suicidal and suffered from depression, which she was taking medication for.

