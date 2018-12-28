ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Police impersonators attempt to kidnap man in Astoria, Queens

Police searching for two suspects who apparently impersonated police in an attempted kidnapping in Queens.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police searching for two suspects who apparently impersonated police in an attempted kidnapping in Queens.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on December 12 at a car dealership on 44th Street in Astoria.

Police said Jose Santiago-Cruz and another suspect approached a 28-year-old man waiting for his vehicle to be serviced.

They sprayed him with an unknown substance, stated that he was under arrest for being a fugitive, put him in handcuffs and tried to kidnap him.

The victim successfully fought them off, and they fled the scene in a gray 2012 Dodge caravan.

Police described 40-year-old Santiago-Cruz as a Hispanic man with dark hair who's approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

