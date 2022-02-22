Police impersonator holds up gas station in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and then robbing a Brooklyn gas station.

It happened on January 30 at 9 p.m. along Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook.

Police say the man pulled up to the station in a blue BMW sedan with temporary Texas tags.

He pulled out a gun, told the attendant he was a police officer and demanded gas.

The attendant complied, and the suspect made off with $70 worth of gas.



The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue pants.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking him.

