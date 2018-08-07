Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark.

The call came in before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the 300 block of West Market Street.

The gunfire appears to have erupted near a strip mall or check cashing agency.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirms that a male victim was killed.

No further details have been released.

Police have shut down West Market Street between Littleton and First as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

